PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in PagerDuty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,604,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 799,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 597,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

