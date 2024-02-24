Ourania Tatsis Sells 480 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $430.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

