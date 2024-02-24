NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.3% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

