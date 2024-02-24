NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,785 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $374,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $788.17 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.