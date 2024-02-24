Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 450,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $266.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $267.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.74 and its 200 day moving average is $213.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

