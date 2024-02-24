Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.37 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $781,905.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,808 shares in the company, valued at $127,872,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,113,855 shares of company stock valued at $99,908,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NET stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

