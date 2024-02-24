Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 482,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $454,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 182,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,419,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,714,000 after buying an additional 40,465 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.