Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

MDLZ opened at $73.98 on Monday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

