LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

LKQ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.18 on Thursday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

