Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 85.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 177.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

