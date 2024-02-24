Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,137 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.2 %

GIL opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 16.70%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

