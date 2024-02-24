KeyCorp Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $65.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:KBR opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KBR will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KBR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in KBR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

