Jorge S. Mesquita Acquires 545 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Humana Trading Down 1.5 %

HUM opened at $362.65 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.24.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Humana

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.