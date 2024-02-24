Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TD opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.