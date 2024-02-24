Invesco Ltd. Sells 312,520 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312,520 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.98% of RB Global worth $111,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

