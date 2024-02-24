Invesco Ltd. Purchases 276,558 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,558 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.28% of ESAB worth $96,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ESAB by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESAB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 22.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $95.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at ESAB

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.