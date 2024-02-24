Invesco Ltd. Has $107.87 Million Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,561,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,604,106 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.49% of Archrock worth $107,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 963,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after buying an additional 915,097 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Archrock by 320.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 801,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archrock by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,007,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 610,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Archrock Price Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $18.39 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.