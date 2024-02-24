Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $111,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 110.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 901,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,641,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 119.5% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

