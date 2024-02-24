Invesco Ltd. Buys 61,603 Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,818,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $108,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 111.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 0.1 %

ZGN opened at $14.19 on Friday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Ermenegildo Zegna Profile

(Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.