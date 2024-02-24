Invesco Ltd. Acquires 216,494 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.15% of Agree Realty worth $119,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,302. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE ADC opened at $57.51 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

