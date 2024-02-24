InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

