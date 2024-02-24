Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shibu Ninan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $92.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,050,000 after acquiring an additional 959,693 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

