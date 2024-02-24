Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO Sells $217,397.58 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) CFO John Ederer sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $217,397.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE MODN opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $987.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

