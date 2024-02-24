Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $214,512.30 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $214,512.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 1.21. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Braze by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,127,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,900,000 after purchasing an additional 352,090 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Braze by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Braze by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Braze by 384.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 64,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Braze

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.