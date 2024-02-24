Insider Buying: Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hassan Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 23,392 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $163,744.00.

Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $456.98 million, a P/E ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter worth $1,821,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reservoir Media by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

