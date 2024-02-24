Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells C$228,590.10 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$228,590.10.
Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.9 %
GWO stock opened at C$42.58 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.06 and a 1-year high of C$45.18. The firm has a market cap of C$39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.
Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
