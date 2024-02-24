Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells C$228,590.10 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$228,590.10.

GWO stock opened at C$42.58 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.06 and a 1-year high of C$45.18. The firm has a market cap of C$39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.78.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

