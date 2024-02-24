GlycoMimetics’ (GLYC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on GLYC
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GlycoMimetics
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.