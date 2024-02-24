GlycoMimetics’ (GLYC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $186.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.23. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

