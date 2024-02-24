Fmr LLC Has $206.85 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,180,935 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.68% of Exact Sciences worth $206,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $57.53 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $305,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,629,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

