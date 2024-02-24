Fmr LLC Has $198.85 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,126,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861,012 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 7.70% of SITE Centers worth $198,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,300,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,792,000 after acquiring an additional 970,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 344,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,091,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after purchasing an additional 163,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,673,000 after purchasing an additional 64,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.3 %

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SITE Centers

About SITE Centers

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.