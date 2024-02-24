Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flowserve by 332.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 207,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 4.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,176,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $138,760,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 278.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

