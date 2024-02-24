Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 106,554 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 106,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of LKQ worth $33,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

