Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “tender” rating reissued by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.85 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Shares of ERF opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enerplus by 7,592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,787 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,907,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Enerplus by 1,314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 239,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,163,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 79,832 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

