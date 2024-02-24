Columbia Asset Management Has $853,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $788.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.