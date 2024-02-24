CI Investments Inc. Sells 634 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEGN. Scotiabank began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.41.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.