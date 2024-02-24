CI Investments Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $100.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.