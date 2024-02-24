CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 236.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Popular

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.