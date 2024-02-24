CI Investments Inc. Purchases 13,775 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 126.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.15 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

