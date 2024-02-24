CI Investments Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 204.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 793,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 626,753 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

