Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,741 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

