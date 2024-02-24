Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $94.86 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.