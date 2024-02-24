Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Baidu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIDU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Baidu by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $111.36 on Monday. Baidu has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.18.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.