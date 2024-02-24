Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.00

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.84). Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84), with a volume of 238,939 shares traded.

Bacanora Lithium Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £259.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

