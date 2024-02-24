Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.76. Avante shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Avante news, insider George Christopoulos bought 180,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$140,573.40. Insiders have acquired 245,500 shares of company stock valued at $193,851 in the last 90 days. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

