Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,769 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $103,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

