Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after buying an additional 268,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

