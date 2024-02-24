Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.10

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.10 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.86). Albion Technology & General VCT shares last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 25 shares traded.

Albion Technology & General VCT Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £122.83 million and a PE ratio of 6,950.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.17.

Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.