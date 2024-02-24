Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

OXM opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

