Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APi Group by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of APG stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.
