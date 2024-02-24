Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APi Group by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of APG stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APG

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.