Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,748 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.56. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $111.02.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

