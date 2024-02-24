Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $320,000 Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,872.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,555 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $144.90.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

